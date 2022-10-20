ELECTION 2022: Majority newcomers battle for a seat in Porterville’s city council

Tate is also passionate about continuing to help the homeless community in Porterville. She is a part of a program in the Porterville Wellness Center that provides meals and services to homeless individuals, which serves over 2,000 people a month with mental health needs or sustenance. She hopes to see more help for the homeless come from future projects.

“Many of our homeless are here because they have been incarcerated at our county detention facility, they’re a danger to themselves or others, or they’re gravely disabled,” Tate said.

Running against Tate is Raymond Beltran, who was also raised in Porterville. Beltran believes that there needs to be more opportunity for youth to be involved in sports and recreation. There are over 18,000 youth in Porterville, but no football or soccer fields, and only two basketball courts and baseball diamonds.

“I can give a perspective that I didn’t see as far as the person who represents my district. I didn’t see the same values, same issues and concerns. I didn’t see them addressing them properly,” Beltran said. “It was one of those [moments when] you look around and wait for someone to step up, and you realize you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and going, ‘I can’t ask others to do it if I’m not.’”