Kaweah Health partners with USC-affiliated hospital for urological care

Kaweah Health partners with Keck Medicine of USC to bring Visalia its first urology clinic, provides residents with needed urological care

VISALIA – Kaweah Health, in collaboration with Keck Medicine of USC, recently opened their first urology clinic in downtown Visalia to provide residents in Tulare County with the specialized medical services they need.

The new clinic opened and began taking patient referrals on Oct. 11 and is located 325 S. Willis St., which is only a walk away from other Kaweah health facilities. Urology is a specialized medical service that focuses on the urinary-tract system and reproductive organs, and after it was revealed that Tulare County is lacking in urologists, Kaweah Health looked to deal with the issue. The medical facility partnered with Keck Medicine of USC, a licensed teaching hospital in Southern California, to get a clinic in Visalia.