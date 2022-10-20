Visalia nonprofit seeks aid to reduce feral cat population

Kucala said donations come from community members and people on Facebook, who see the hard work of the organization and appreciate the nonprofit’s efforts to reach their goal. However, she said the organization needs additional funding because the vouchers cover majority of the operation cost as well as the cost of vaccines.

“If you go to a vet, they’re going to charge you $200,” Kucala said. “We have clinics that we have agreements with, and you can get a voucher code from us and pay a $30 copay, and the cat’s going to get spayed or neutered, its ear tipped and its shots…and we cover the rest of the bill.”

In addition to community aid, VFCC also needs more veterinary help. The organization has agreements with multiple vet clinics in the country to accept their T-N-R vouchers and operate on the feral cats, which include Valley Oak SPCA and Companion Animal Medical Center in Visalia, the Low Cost Spay & Neuter Clinic in Porterville and Pacific Crest Veterinary Clinic in Exeter. However, Kucala said the nonprofit recently lost the service of two veterinarians at their partnering clinics, who both decided to retire. She said VFCC is currently receiving help from a veterinarian in Tulare who will spay or neuter 50 cats on a Saturday once a month, but the nonprofit still needs more vet clinics to take their vouchers to help more cats.