WATER POLO: The Tribe triumphs over Hawks

The Tulare Union Tribe’s girls water polo team trounced the Mission Oak Hawks in their second matchup of league play. The Tribe came out fast and strong with a goal just thirteen seconds into the game and they didn’t stop for the next four quarters. For the first half, the Tribe’s defense only allowed the Hawks to score one goal per quarter, while the offense packed a power behind their shots that seemed unstoppable.

“I think our role players today got to get a lot of playing time and that’s the best our role players have done,” Tulare Union head coach Ivan Arce said.

The Tribe has won every game of league play except one, against their rival Tulare Western who they face again next week. Against the Hawks, the Tribe were a force in the water. The offense were crisp passers that left their opponents’ defense tangled in front of the net. They had a strength behind their shots that the Hawks’ defense couldn’t keep up with and their offense couldn’t match.