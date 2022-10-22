Omni Family Health CEO awarded for serving the underserved

The award was given to Castillon for his years of service, dedication and contributions to the community health center movement, according to Omni’s press release. Omni has doubled its size under Castillon’s leadership, expanding from 12 health centers serving just 60,038 patients each year to 38 health centers serving nearly 130,000 patients throughout Kern, Kings, Tulare and Fresno counties.

“I have had the pleasure of witnessing first hand Mr. Castillon’s heart for the mission, his passion for serving our patients and the incredible impact he has made in our communities as a result of his experience and exceptional leadership,” Manuel G. Flores, Omni Family Health Board Chairman, said.

Castillon joined Omni health in 2010. Prior to joining Omni, Castillon served as Chairman of the Board of NACHC, and was also the CEO of the California Health Federation. He was the CEO of numerous Community and Migrant Health Centers throughout California as well.