Omni Family Health CEO awarded for serving the underserved

Francisco Castillon receives lifetime achievement award for his dedication to expanding healthcare access to farmworkers, those in poverty
CENTRAL VALLEY – As someone who witnessed the struggles of receiving healthcare amid poverty, Castillon dedicated his career to helping Central Valley residents find care.
Francisco L. Castillon, Omni Family Health’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Bakersfield local, was recognized for his leadership in the healthcare industry for over 30 years, and received the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) Lifetime Achievement Award. Castillon was honored for providing healthcare services to rural California counties in the Central Valley. He even worked alongside Cesar Chavez to provide healthcare to farmworkers in the valley, particularly the Delano area.
“I am honored to have received NACHC’s Lifetime Achievement Award among my colleagues and peers,” Castillon said in a statement. “The work of serving the most underserved individuals and families in our communities has been my lifelong passion.”
Castillon was a young migrant and seasonal farmworker who experienced difficulty accessing quality healthcare as a child. These experiences led him to dedicate his career to delivering medical, dental and behavioral services to the “medically underserved,” which are “the poor, the voiceless, and farmworkers and their families,” according to Omni’s press release.
“I look forward to many more years of serving our communities with high-quality, affordable, and accessible healthcare,” Castillon said.
The award was given to Castillon for his years of service, dedication and contributions to the community health center movement, according to Omni’s press release. Omni has doubled its size under Castillon’s leadership, expanding from 12 health centers serving just 60,038 patients each year to 38 health centers serving nearly 130,000 patients throughout Kern, Kings, Tulare and Fresno counties.
“I have had the pleasure of witnessing first hand Mr. Castillon’s heart for the mission, his passion for serving our patients and the incredible impact he has made in our communities as a result of his experience and exceptional leadership,” Manuel G. Flores, Omni Family Health Board Chairman, said.
Castillon joined Omni health in 2010. Prior to joining Omni, Castillon served as Chairman of the Board of NACHC, and was also the CEO of the California Health Federation. He was the CEO of numerous Community and Migrant Health Centers throughout California as well.