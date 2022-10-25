ELECTION 2022: Visalia’s city council candidates face off in final forum

Ten city council candidates discuss cannabis, project goals and water woes in forum hosted by the Visalia Chamber of Commerce and The Sun-Gazette newspaper

VISALIA – Visalia’s city council candidates had their final showdown at Cafe 210, where cannabis was a budding topic.

On Oct. 24, ten of Visalia’s city council candidates faced off in the final forum leading up to the November election. Across the board, candidates agreed that homelessness and safety were a top priority, but the crowd was also able to hear differing opinions the candidates had over allowing a cannabis tax and dispensary to roll into town.