Farmersville puts utility tax promotion on back burner

The collaboration would cost the city $234,200 over the span of three years. However, the partnership would proceed in phases with both the city and collaborating organizations having the option to cancel the agreement at any time.

According to Huntley, the city is interested in bringing in the partnering organizations because the city has had difficulty with the UUT in the past. Mayor Paul Boyer referenced the city’s attempts to generate revenue through the UUT in the 1990s, when the city council could make decisions without going to the public, and said it ended with some council members being recalled. He said this tax is different from other taxes because Farmersville residents understand they are the ones paying for it, which could make it difficult to pass on the 2024 ballot.

Although he thinks the first year of the collaboration could be good if it yields positive feedback, he said he is hesitant to spend money from the general fund on a ballot initiative that may or may not pass.

“I think it’s going to be a challenge,” Boyer said. “I’m not saying we shouldn’t try to do it, but I think it’s one [that] hits home more.”