State forks over funding for Goshen supportive housing community

The village will have amenities on site including, wrap around mental and physical health services, coordination of benefits and case management, wellness and financial literacy classes as well as alcoholics anonymous and narcotics anonymous meetings. There will also be job training and workforce development , social enterprise and dignified income opportunities as well as a coffee shop and marketplace.

The individuals who wish to live at the village must be 18 and older and residents are required to pay rent, which will by calculated at 30% of the average median income in Tulare County, divided by twelve months. The neighborhood is open to all and they won’t turn anyone away up front because of reasons such as drug or alcohol addiction.

“It is not required that someone be clean and sober to come to The Neighborhood,” the salt and light website stated. “It is extraordinarily difficult for a human being still being traumatized by a daily life without regular food, sleep or shelter to recover successfully before coming into our village.”

Hillman said the life span of an individual experiencing chronic homelessness is shortened due to the trauma experienced. She said individuals living on the streets are also incredibly disconnected from humanity, and the memorial garden is to be “a beacon of hope for the living.” Hillman’s goal is to recreate a sense of family in this community because she said, the greatest cause of homelessness is profound catastrophic loss of family.