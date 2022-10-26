Hurtado fuels funds for future Farmersville fire station

Boyer recalled a time in the 1980s and 1990s when the city had the outdated fire station down the road from the site of the upcoming station. He said at the time, the station had two old fire engines, and the station’s ceiling was too low for the trucks to properly fit into the garages. He said the firefighters had to take measures like lowering the tire pressure on the trucks just to get them in the building.

Boyer said the city has come a long way since then and things did start to improve when the Farmersville Volunteer Fire Department was moved to Farmersville City Hall. Although the city has made the best of the situation, he said the building, which is on the edge of the city, was never built for the purpose of housing the fire department.

Farmersville Police Chief Mario Krstic said the new fire station is 37 years overdue. He said when the station was being discussed some time recently, he found the plans for the station which dated back to the year 1985 for a station on the same site. Krstic said the construction of the station would not have been possible without this level of support.