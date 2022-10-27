Sheriffs seize money, drugs and guns in major bust

Tulare County law enforcement agencies seized over $1.3 million dollars worth of drugs, 22 firearms, destroyed three meth labs

TULARE COUNTY – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office in combination with other agencies took down a huge drug and firearm trafficking operation that totaled 13 arrests from around Tulare County.

On Monday Oct. 24, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, they worked with nine other law enforcement agencies in a large-scale takedown operation, putting 13 people behind bars. They seized 1,146.17 pounds of meth, 1.3 kg of cocaine, 1.69 kg of heroin, 79 pounds of marijuana, valued at more than $1.3 million dollars. In addition to the drugs, 22 guns were seized as well as $11,000 in cash. Three highly-dangerous meth labs were found, processed and destroyed as well.