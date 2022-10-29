Deputies arrest man for shooting woman, at officers

Joey See was arrested in Ivanhoe after shooting a woman and then shooting at deputies
TULARE COUNTY – An Ivanhoe man shot a woman and then turned the gun on deputies who were responding to a domestic disturbance call.
According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, deputies were called to a home near Avenue 330 and Road 156 in Ivanhoe for a domestic disturbance. When the first deputy arrived, Joey See, 24, shot the woman inside the home and then fired several rounds at the deputy as he approached the front door.
A SWAT callout was initiated as deputies gave commands to the suspect. As SWAT arrived on scene, See and the victim came out of the home. The woman had been shot, but she is expected to survive. The deputy was not hurt. See was arrested and faces charges of attempted murder and attempted murder of a deputy. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559)725-4194 or through email at [email protected]
Sheriff’s Log
Friday, Oct. 28
After 9:30 p.m, sheriff’s deputies were called to the Dollar General in Tipton for an armed robbery. Deputies learned two men armed with handguns walked into the business and demanded money from the clerk. The suspects then drove off in an awaiting vehicle. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559)725-4194 or through email at [email protected].
Tuesday, Oct. 25
After 4 p.m. deputies were called to the 16000 block of Avenue 332 in Ivanhoe for shots fired in front of Ivanhoe Elementary school. The school was immediately placed on lock down. Deputies arrived and learned the drivers of two cars were shooting at each other in the roadway. No shots were fired at the school or in the direction of the school. All the students and staff are safe. Right now, detectives are on scene investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.