Deputies arrest man for shooting woman, at officers

Joey See was arrested in Ivanhoe after shooting a woman and then shooting at deputies

TULARE COUNTY – An Ivanhoe man shot a woman and then turned the gun on deputies who were responding to a domestic disturbance call.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, deputies were called to a home near Avenue 330 and Road 156 in Ivanhoe for a domestic disturbance. When the first deputy arrived, Joey See, 24, shot the woman inside the home and then fired several rounds at the deputy as he approached the front door.

A SWAT callout was initiated as deputies gave commands to the suspect. As SWAT arrived on scene, See and the victim came out of the home. The woman had been shot, but she is expected to survive. The deputy was not hurt. See was arrested and faces charges of attempted murder and attempted murder of a deputy. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559)725-4194 or through email at [email protected]