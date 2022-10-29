FOOTBALL: Panthers pound the Marauders in Granite Bowl

The Porterville Panthers defeat their rivals the Monache Marauders in the annual Granite Bowl for the third year in a row

PORTERVILLE – The Porterville Panthers scored eight touchdowns to defeat the Monache Marauders 55-7 in the annual Granite Bowl rivalry game.

The Panthers had a slow start in the first quarter, but took off in the second. They scored four touchdowns in the second quarter, putting them up 28-7 by halftime. After halftime, they didn’t slow down at all. With four more touchdowns in the second half, they beat the Marauders 55-7.