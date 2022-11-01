Some Visalia voters receive third ballot correction

“We understand that ballot issues can cause voters to feel frustrated and confused,” Baldwin stated . “We recognize and take responsibility for that, we apologize, and we are taking proactive action to ensure this issue does not occur again.”

After ballots were first sent out on Oct. 11, there were 301 voters who received ballots for the wrong district. To remedy this, the elections office reissued the ballots. However, after reprinting the second batch of ballots, the elections office found that the printing company accidentally printed 122 of those ballots incorrectly, calling for a third reprint.

“The printing process is very complex, and we work hand-in-hand with the data team for the district lines, our team members, and our contracted printer,” Baldwin stated. “We are all committed to ensuring that voters have the correct information and feel the process is secure, which is our mission.”