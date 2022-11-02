Buddy Jones recognized for lifetime of boundless advocacy, art

“If you’re a black child from a family of nine, our father was a garbage collector, and you’re in the ghetto, what are the chances of you getting out of that? So I say the story is, how does one beat the odds?” Jones said. “The story of me being congratulated by George Bush for the work I did in the parks is a long way from the ghetto.”

Jones was quite literally congratulated by then-President Bush in 2002. Jones’s story began in the east side of Riverside, Calif., where he lived with his parents and eight siblings. As a child, his mother would take him to the National Parks, which is where his love for the outdoors began to flourish. Early on, he noticed that the parks had very few Black visitors, according to Traditions of the Ancestors (TOTA), a cultural information organization that partnered with Jones in order to bring cultural activities to Visalia. Fast forward to the early ‘90s, nearly 50 years later, when Buddy Jones Contracting was born.