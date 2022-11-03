All aboard the model train show

The show is a weekend event full of fun for everyone. Admission tickets are $10 a person or $15 for a family. Once you buy a ticket it is good for both days and parking is free. Once inside there will be additional door prize drawings throughout the weekend. Additionally there will be three food trucks on both days from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. providing participants with hot dogs, pizza and Mexican food.

According to Steeley, hobbyists from all over the western United States are coming to participate in the show. There will be members of the local chapter of TTOS as well as model train clubs from Northern, Southern and Central California. Steely said they have had these events in Southern and Northern California, but not Central, so they are happy to bring it to easier access for interested parties.

There will be vendors with their operating model railroad layouts in all different sizes, standard, O, S, OH and N gauges. Lionel Trains will have an entire area over 16 tables full of all different parts for model trains. Guests can come enjoy the trains on display and hobbyists can get parts for their own pieces.