Friant Water Authority not concerned with low water levels

“[Water comes] from the Delta and north of Delta,” Buck-Mecloed said. “That’s why for the Friant [Kern Canal], we’re concerned about it not just raining on the upper San Joaquin, we need it to basically rain throughout California, in order to make sure that the exchange contract supply is met.”

The Friant Kern Canal has several exchange contracts that need to be met. Each contract has an allocation percentage that is updated each month based on how much water is available. Usually those who have a contract are those who do not have access or have limited access to ground water according to Buck-Mecloed.

In years where other water supplies are low on water, the Friant Water Authority may be “called on” to allocate some of their water to those who have senior water rights. This happened last year, allowing for yet another reason for a lack of water in the Friant Kern Canal. However, Buck-Mecloed said this year there is a smaller chance, about 10-20% chance, of the Friant Kern Canal being called on. In order for the Friant Kern Canal to build their own water storage, they need to have an above normal water year, otherwise future years will continue to struggle.