Local pastor joins Lindsay PD to counsel officers

On Oct. 25, public safety director Rick Carillo presented the department’s first chaplain to Lindsay City Council. Perez, the lead pastor at Breakthrough Church in Lindsay, will provide spiritual and emotional support not only to officers, but also to victims of crimes. Getting Perez on board and through his background checks has been a long six-week process, but that night at the city council meeting he was finally able to put on his blues. The council and the crowd watched as his father pinned his badge onto his chest.

“I’m excited to be of service and to really take a leap into these men and women’s lives who are constantly being triggered by trauma or kind of desensitized by a lot of the things that they have to experience,” Perez said. “I’m here and by the grace of God and by his leadership I’ll be able to serve and my goal is exactly that.”

Perez will assist officers who regularly see traumatic events cope and process their experiences, according to Carillo. He will help deliver death notices to families as well, and will serve as a source of comfort and spiritual guidance to families and friends of the victims. He will be on-call and will assist “in a multitude of different assignments and duties,” Carillo said.

“He’s not just our chaplain, he’s a city chaplain. I’ve worked very closely with chaplains throughout my career, and their duties are invaluable,” Carillo said. “Our staff sees a lot of trauma, we see death more regularly than most.”