New Calif. Insurance policy accounts for wildfire mitigation

This new regulation follows a framework called Safer from Wildfires created by the California Department of Insurance and state preparedness agencies. It is a “ground up approach” that follows three layers of protection —structure, immediate surroundings and the community. This new law requires insurance companies to submit new rate filings incorporating wildfire safety standards. The insurance companies have 180 days to establish a process for releasing wildfire risk determinations to residents and businesses.

These discounts are only available to residents in those at risk areas who are more likely to be in the way of wildfire. In Tulare County this hits home with residents in areas like Three Rivers. In the past several years Three Rivers has been issued evacuation notices in some form from wildfires that came a little too close to home.

In 2020 portions of Three Rivers were threatened by the SQF Complex Fire which was the largest fire in Tulare County history burning a total of 174,000 acres. In 2021, evacuation warnings were prompted by the KNP Complex fire, which burned 88,307 acres of land mostly in the Sequoia and Kings Canyon national park.