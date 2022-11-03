Over a thousand ballots reissued throughout Tulare County

The Tulare County Elections Office reported an overall total of 1,341 ballots reissued across Tulare County, in Dinuba, Woodlake and Visalia areas. The issue began mid-October when 13 initial residents in Visalia received the wrong ballot for their voting district following a geographical error with the office’s mapping system, a number that ballooned to 301. Soon after the initial mistake, it was discovered by the elections office that the error was a county-wide one and affected residents were issued new ballots almost immediately.

Michelle Baldwin, registrar of voters for the elections office, addressed the issue at the Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting on Nov. 1 in a public comment. At the meeting, she informed the board of the overall situation and the steps being taken by the elections office to remedy the error.

“Unfortunately, there are multiple counties throughout the state of California dealing with similar issues because of the redistricting process and the short time frame we were given,” Baldwin said to the board. “Nonetheless, these errors should not have happened.”