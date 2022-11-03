Ticket matching 5 of 6 lottery numbers sold in Visalia

The ticket was sold on Oct. 31 at the Visalia Chevron in the Rancho Viejo Shopping Center, on the corner of Walnut Avenue and Akers Street. An unnamed resident was one of two lucky participants in California’s Powerball Lottery to match five of six winning lottery numbers and won $790,446. The second ticket was sold in Los Angeles, and the two winners split $1,580,892, according to Greg Parashak, California Lottery spokesperson.

The lucky tickets were actually two of 760,000 winning tickets sold throughout the state, but they were the only two to come close to hitting the $1 billion dollar jackpot. As of Nov. 2, the jackpot is projected to swell to a “whopping” $1.5 million, according to a press release from California Lottery.