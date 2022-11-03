Ticket matching 5 of 6 lottery numbers sold in Visalia

Powerball ticket worth almost $800,000 purchased at Chevron gas station in Visalia
VISALIA – A lottery ticket one number away from winning the Powerball jackpot was recently bought at a local gas station.
The ticket was sold on Oct. 31 at the Visalia Chevron in the Rancho Viejo Shopping Center, on the corner of Walnut Avenue and Akers Street. An unnamed resident was one of two lucky participants in California’s Powerball Lottery to match five of six winning lottery numbers and won $790,446. The second ticket was sold in Los Angeles, and the two winners split $1,580,892, according to Greg Parashak, California Lottery spokesperson.
The lucky tickets were actually two of 760,000 winning tickets sold throughout the state, but they were the only two to come close to hitting the $1 billion dollar jackpot. As of Nov. 2, the jackpot is projected to swell to a “whopping” $1.5 million, according to a press release from California Lottery.
Also according to the press release, stores are also yielding big profits, two dollars at a time, as lottery retailers are benefitting on the growing Powerball frenzy. Since the jackpot began to grow in August, lottery retailers have cashed in $11.7 million statewide by selling tickets.
Additionally, the state has had over 3.6 million winning Powerball tickets in the last three months since this jackpot began, worth a total of almost $29.8 million.