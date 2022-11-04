Exeter flooded with water delinquencies after pandemic

The city measures delinquent utility accounts all together, encompassing water, electric and gas. The city had roughly 100 delinquent utility accounts before the pandemic, totaling $17,000 in overdue bills, according to Ennis. However, as of right now, after years of not being able to shut off water to these accounts, that number has grown to 300 delinquencies that total $340,000. Being allowed to now turn off utilities like water will help the city get back on track with delinquencies, as residents usually pay their bill the same day their water is shut off, Ennis said.

Water shut offs cannot occur unless a person has been notified over a course of 60 days. That means that the clock on delinquencies began on Nov. 1, as those who have not paid their bill will now begin receiving notices. A person can expect around three notices before water is turned off.