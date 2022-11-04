TCOE honors excellent staff member in education

To celebrate the efforts of these workers, the Tulare County Office of Education (TCOE) granted awards of excellence to the three staff members, who were nominated by their peers. Tulare County superintendent of schools Tim Hire surprised the staff members with the news of their achievements as winners for the 28th Annual Tulare County Excellence in Education Awards program on April 19. The winners are Leanne Cerda as Administrator/Manager of the Year, Nancy Warkentin as Teacher of the Year and Blanca Esparza as School Employee of the Year.

“Each winner has a heart for seeing students grow into successful young adults, and for collaborating with community partners and district resources to support their vision,” Hire said.

The winners, along with program finalists and nominees, were honored with an invitation-only breakfast event on Nov. 2 at the Visalia Convention Center Exhibit Hall.

This year, a total of 31 employees were nominated. The nominees were submitted by Tulare County school districts under the three categories, which are administrator/manager, teacher and school employee of the year. A committee of Tulare County business and education leaders individually reviewed and scored each nominee to determine the winners.