Tulare man sentenced for fatal DUI accident

Servando Lopez receives a life sentence for DUI crash that injured one and killed two, including a minor

VISALIA – A man from Tulare was sentenced to life in prison for driving under the influence of alcohol and rear-ending another vehicle, resulting in the injury of one person and the deaths of two others.

On Nov. 2 the Tulare County Superior Court announced that the court sentenced Servando Lopez, 58, to life in prison for a DUI crash that killed two victims and injured a third.