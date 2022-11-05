Farmersville PD arrest man for shooting at two victims

On Oct. 30 at approximately 12:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Pepper Street and Magnolia Avenue following gunshots heard in the location. When officers arrived at the scene, they found shell casings in the road. However, Robles, unidentified at the time, had already fled the scene by the time they got there.

A short while after the crime was committed, officers learned that an unknown male had fired a rifle directly at two victims, whose identities are confidential. The victims were not hurt but their vehicle was damaged by the gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Corona with the Farmersville Police Department at 559-747-0321.