Farmersville PD arrest man for shooting at two victims

Farmersville Police Department identifies, arrests Saul Robles as the rifle shooter who attempted to murder two victims in their car
FARMERSVILLE – With the help of the Tulare County Sheriff’s SWAT team, Farmersville Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man for attempted homicide after he allegedly opened fire on two people in their car.
Through the investigative efforts of detectives with Farmersville, Woodlake and Exeter Police Departments, the suspect in the case was identified as Saul Robles of Farmersville.
According to Farmersville Police Department, early in the morning of Nov. 3, Farmersville Police Department detectives with the assistance of the Tulare County Sheriff’s SWAT team served an arrest and search warrant in the 15000 block of Oscar Avenue in Farmersville. After Robles was found, he was taken into custody without incident and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility in Visalia on attempted homicide charges.
On Oct. 30 at approximately 12:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Pepper Street and Magnolia Avenue following gunshots heard in the location. When officers arrived at the scene, they found shell casings in the road. However, Robles, unidentified at the time, had already fled the scene by the time they got there.
A short while after the crime was committed, officers learned that an unknown male had fired a rifle directly at two victims, whose identities are confidential. The victims were not hurt but their vehicle was damaged by the gunfire.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Corona with the Farmersville Police Department at 559-747-0321.