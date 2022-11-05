Olive harvest reaches 20-year low

USDA reports the 2021 raisin crop reached 93,120 tons at an average price of $1,696 per ton. Harvey Singh, Chairman of the Raisin Bargaining Association (RBA), said he hopes growers can get $2,000 a ton this year but prices won’t be finalized for a few weeks. The RBA’s 500 members represent about 25% of the raisin industry. Most of the nation’s raisins are grown famously within a 60-mile radius of Fresno.

Singh says this years’ crop was reduced by “terrible heat” that affected quality, in turn limiting their uses, as well as rain, which can affect the drying of the fruit, and the drought, which has continued to affect plantings and is driving up the price of water.

Consumer demand is down as well. Singh points out that people are not eating the amount of raisins that they used to. The primary user is still the bakery industry. Raisins in morning cereals are made up of a mix of California and foreign raisins that are cheaper, he said.