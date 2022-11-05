Sequoia National Forest drops fire restraints

Now that weather temperatures in the state have dropped from high heat to dwindling cold, the United States Forest Service announced lifted fire restrictions on the Sequoia National Forest. According to the Forest Service’s website, the restrictions were originally scheduled to last through Nov. 30, but thanks to the chilled weather and much needed rainfall, the restrictions have been rescinded.

Despite the weather change, forest fires are still a threat, so visitors are asked by the Forest Service to remain vigilant while camping or hiking and to minimize campfire impacts when achievable. Additionally, forest visitors are always expected to proceed with caution when it comes to campfires and other potential ignition sources.