Tulare County speeding up process for electric vehicle charging stations

A week after the city of Farmersville reviewed guidelines for their ordinance, Tulare County is now setting up their own rules for those interested in purchasing charging stations throughout the county for their property, whether it be residential, business or otherwise. Through the efforts of the resource management agency (RMA) and Tulare County Fire Department, a new section is being added to the Tulare County Ordinance Code to provide a quick permitting process for the purchase of electric vehicle charging stations.

The quicker the charging stations are deployed in the state, the sooner California’s air quality improves, greenhouse gas emissions are reduced and the state receives local economic benefits. According to RMA planning director Aaron Bock, the new section – the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Review Process – follows permitting guidelines as they are outlined in state Assembly Bill (AB) 1236 and AB 970. It adds a prompt reviewing process of permits for those who have applied. The assembly bills were developed to speed up the process of charging station infrastructure to help in advancing the deployment of zero emission vehicles.