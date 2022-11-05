VOLLEYBALL: Historic playoff run ends in Farmersville

Light wasn’t sure how the season was going to go when practices started over the summer. According to him, “you never know how a team is going to gel,” but the team turned out to have special chemistry. They were close on and off the court, supporting each other throughout the season.

“We’ve become like sisters on the court,” senior defensive specialist Ariana Rodriguez said after the Aztecs swept Woodlake in October.

That friendship and sisterhood translated to power on the court. Many players returned from the previous year, but the addition of freshmen Jazmaine Stewart and Aliyah Talamantez added firepower to the starting lineup.

“I knew at the beginning of the year that we were going to have a good year,” Light said.