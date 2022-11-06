A scholar of golf: Grace Freitas chases the perfect golf game

According to her coach Bill Harbour, the course was a par four course and had more hills than any course in the Central Valley. Being a par four course means for a master golfer it would take four strokes to make it in the cup, but for the girls at this level it could sometimes take them four strokes just to get on the green.

Harbour said Freitas is an excellent putter and she made sure to make it a focus of practice a few days before the tournament. But unfortunately the greens proved to be even more of a struggle for Freitas as Harbour said they were “really fast.” Fast greens have low friction, so if the angle isn’t right and the ball misses the cup, it will roll further away from the hole on the other side.

Mission Oak moved from the East Yosemite League with Monache and Porterville high schools to the West Yosemite League, so Freitas competed against the other two Tulare high schools along with Hanford, Dinuba and Lemoore. She says the competition is better in the WYL, which has allowed her to push herself more.