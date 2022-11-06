Motorcycle accident leaves one dead on highway 198

Brian Christiansen was driving a Toyota 4-Runner traveling in the number one lane of eastbound highway 198 at approximately 65 mph. The rider of the Yamaha was traveling at an unsafe speed while approaching the back of the Toyota. The Yamaha collided with the rear-end of the Toyota causing both the rider and passenger of the Yamaha to be ejected off the motorcycle and onto the pavement.

The Toyota veered to the left and collided with guard railing and was moved to the right shoulder of highway 198. The Yamaha came to rest on the right shoulder of highway 198. The rider of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on scene by paramedics. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor in this collision. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.