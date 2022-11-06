Motorcycle accident leaves one dead on highway 198

Two individuals traveling at a high rate of speed on a Yamaha motorcycle, collide with a Toyota on highway 198, were ejected from the bike, leaving the driver pronounced dead at the scene
TULARE COUNTY – California Highway patrol responded to an accident on highway 198 in which a Yamaha motorcycle with two riders rear-ended a Toyota 4-Runner.
On Nov. 2, at approximately 4:28 p.m., the Fresno Communication Center (FCC) received a call of a traffic collision on eastbound highway 198, west of Ben Maddox Way, with medical personnel responding. Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Visalia area responded to the scene and investigated the crash.
During the investigation it was determined a 30-year-old male was driving a 2020 Yamaha motorcycle with a passenger, eastbound on highway 198 at a high rate of speed, using both the number one and number two lanes.
Brian Christiansen was driving a Toyota 4-Runner traveling in the number one lane of eastbound highway 198 at approximately 65 mph. The rider of the Yamaha was traveling at an unsafe speed while approaching the back of the Toyota. The Yamaha collided with the rear-end of the Toyota causing both the rider and passenger of the Yamaha to be ejected off the motorcycle and onto the pavement.
The Toyota veered to the left and collided with guard railing and was moved to the right shoulder of highway 198. The Yamaha came to rest on the right shoulder of highway 198. The rider of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on scene by paramedics. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor in this collision. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.