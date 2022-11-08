Calif. Legislature bites back at GE mosquito releases

This would be the first experimental release of billions of GE mosquitoes, which OxiTec calls “friendly mosquitoes” in Tulare County. Though the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved the release of the mosquitoes on March 7, the agency has been awaiting approval from DPR for several months, even after a 15-month scientific evaluation process and a 15-day public comment period that ended on April 19.

“There are too many unknown factors when it comes to how it could affect our biodiversity in the long run, including how this might influence populations of birds, bats, fish species and other insects,” according to Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) via a statement.

If DPR approves Oxitec’s mosquito project, California would be only the second U.S. state after Florida where GE mosquitoes could be experimentally released—with the potential to ultimately be the site of the largest mass release to date, according to the California Food and Safety Department.