County prosecutors help deny parole for local murderer

Tulare County prosecutors deny parole for Eddie Brown after he received a life sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend
VISALIA – A week after objecting early-parole hearings for two inmates, prosecutors successfully secured a denial of parole for a man who murdered his ex-girlfriend 21 years ago.
At a virtual hearing on Nov. 1, Tulare County District Attorney (TCDA) prosecutors secured a three-year denial of parole for Eddie Brown, 60, for the 2001 murder of a woman from Visalia. Brown is currently serving his life sentence at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo.
In the early evening of Sept. 11, 2001, Brown called the victim, 33-year-old Bridget Colmore, while she was at home with her children. After talking to him, Colmore told her children she would be right back but she was not seen alive again. Visalia Police Department officers took a missing persons report the next day.
Prior to the crime, Brown had been in a two-year relationship with Colmore, according to the DA’s office. Brown had a history of violence in past relationships, sometimes terrorizing girlfriends when they tried to end their relationships with him. After the relationship between him and Colmore ended, Brown called her frequently.
On Sept. 29, 2001, Brown was arrested at a gas station in southern California. An investigation on the murder led officers to find blood stains in several rooms of Brown’s apartment. Some relatives of Brown, who he had been staying with, said that he brought newspaper clippings of the victim’s disappearance with him.
On Oct. 2, 2001, a body was found in a shallow grave outside of Tulare. The body was verified as Bridget Colmore. An autopsy report revealed the cause of death was assault and strangulation.
In 2009, after numerous court delays at the behest of the defendant, a jury convicted Brown of first degree murder. He was sentenced to 25 years-to-life in prison.
This was Brown’s first parole denial under California’s elder parole statute, which can make someone eligible for parole if they serve at least 20 years in prison and reach the age of 50 or if they serve 25 years and reach the age of 60. The Office of the District Attorney regularly attends life parole hearings and, at the hearing, a senior deputy district attorney argued against his release.
In addition to Brown’s parole denial, local prosecutors also secured parole denial for two other crimes committed in the south county at virtual hearings on Oct. 25.
At the hearing, Clint Livermore, 43, received a 3-year parole denial from TCDA prosecutors for the 2001 murder of a young woman, 19-year-old Katie Owens, who’s vehicle he hit after speeding through a stop sign. Advocates for the victim attended the virtual hearing, as well as the victim’s family.
In 2002, Livermore was sentenced to 15 years-to-life in prison after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter. Livermore is currently serving his sentence at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility in Corcoran for his crime.
At approximately 7:55 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2001, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a car crash at Avenue 208 and Road 232 near Strathmore. After an investigation was conducted, law enforcement determined that Livermore was driving at high speeds with his vehicle’s headlights off as part of a game called “blackout” while under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine. When Livermore ran a stop sign at a speed of almost 60 mph, he struck Owens’ vehicle, evidently killing her in the process.
This was Livermore’s third denial of parole in his 20 years of imprisonment. Throughout his time in prison, Livermore has been disciplined for continued use of drugs and alcohol.
At the second virtual hearing on Oct. 25, prosecutors also secured a 5-year denial of parole for Porterville man Lonny Springer. Springer, 63, was denied parole for a series of violent sexual assaults committed from 1995 to 1999 against a single female victim.
This was Springer’s first parole hearing under California’s elder parole statute. He was sentenced to 86 years-to-life in prison in 2000, and is currently incarcerated at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla.