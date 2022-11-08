County prosecutors help deny parole for local murderer

Tulare County prosecutors deny parole for Eddie Brown after he received a life sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend

VISALIA – A week after objecting early-parole hearings for two inmates, prosecutors successfully secured a denial of parole for a man who murdered his ex-girlfriend 21 years ago.

At a virtual hearing on Nov. 1, Tulare County District Attorney (TCDA) prosecutors secured a three-year denial of parole for Eddie Brown, 60, for the 2001 murder of a woman from Visalia. Brown is currently serving his life sentence at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo.