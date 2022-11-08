Porterville nonprofits host winter coat giveaway

The giveaway aided 71 men, 53 women and, although no children were in attendance at the event, seven children’s coats were distributed. In addition to personal and hygienic items, pet supplies were also given away for homeless residents who needed them to care for their pets.

“For a lot of homeless people, their pet is the most important person in their life,” Highfill said. “So giving out stuff for the pets is really important to them.”

Highfill said the committee for Porterville LINC, a one-stop center that offers wraparound services for people experiencing homelessness, are passionate about helping those who are homeless and assist the community in whichever ways they can. A committee member herself, Highfill explained that while some people are desperate to find a home, there are some in the homeless population who are not receptive to the idea. She said they become uncomfortable with that lifestyle and have trouble being inside buildings after being without a home for so long, so LINC provides whatever service it can to assist them in their lives.