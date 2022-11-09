DA’s office receives grant for DUI prosecutions

Although the 68 cases filed by the vertical prosecution team are a decrease from cases filed in prior years, which are usually a little under double the amount, Ward said the difference can be attributed to a staffing issue. Because the prosecution team is short on staff, the prosecutor working the cases was instructed to focus on the “worst of the worst” cases.

Prior to his instruction as district attorney, Ward said the office began working with OTS through a training program. He said an OTS-hired statewide training prosecutor, who would travel up and down the state, would visit the area and train deputy district attorneys on DUI filings and the trends around it.

Although unsure if OTS has offered the grant before, Ward said the district attorney’s office jumped at the opportunity to utilize the grant for the first time six-years-ago. This happened after the need for the funding was identified, as drunk driving is a prominent issue. Ward said there is typically an increase in DUI cases towards the end of the year, specifically during the holidays.

“This holiday season, I urge everyone to make the right decision and not drive under the influence,” Ward said.