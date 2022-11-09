Festival of Trees returns for in-person holiday celebration

Tulare’s 35th annual Festival of Trees makes a comeback as great as Gatsby with a 1920’s inspired holiday gala
TULARE – Holiday ambiance is never complete without a Christmas tree donned in sparkling lights, and local residents have a chance to take home some scenic greenery this holiday season.
After two years of virtual accommodation due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, the Tulare Hospital Foundation is pleased to announce an in-person “Gatsby Christmas” for their 35th Annual Festival of Trees Holiday Gala. The gala is hosted with the 2022 Festival of Trees event committee and will bring a vintage-esque touch to this year’s holiday event.
“After two long years of not gathering in person, Tulare deserves to celebrate the evening in style, in a grand way and for a great purpose,” Jan Smith, executive director of the Tulare Hospital Foundation and director of philanthropy for Adventist Health Tulare, said.
The elegant affair will take place at the Tulare Veterans Memorial Building on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Funds gathered through the event will support Adventist Health Tulare in their goal to enhance breast cancer services and bring a catheterization laboratory, a specialized lab in hospitals that performs advanced cardiac procedures, to Tulare.
“Reaching our event goal will allow the foundation to provide funds to support our cardio cath lab and mammography projects as well as continue to host wellness events in our district,” Smith said. “I’ve had the pleasure of presenting grand fundraising events, but this will be one that tops the charts.”
When guests take a step into the venue, they will be immersed into a 1920’s, Gatsby-inspired gala. To match the scene, guests are encouraged to dress in their best 1920’s attire. As people make their way into the vintage-inspired holiday setting, they will be greeted by a display of five stunningly decorated holiday trees for live auction. There is also an opportunity to win one of two decorated trees during the event’s Christmas Tree Opportunity Drawing.
Tickets for the drawing are $20 each and can be purchased a few different ways. This includes online at the Tulare Hospital Foundation’s website, at the Foundation office, from any of the foundation’s trustees or, for a short time, they can be purchased during the event.
This year’s event will also feature an activity, the Tree Caper Mystery. Participants will be asked to guess who stole the main tree of the night, called the Gatsby tree, and discover where it is hidden in Tulare. The correct answers of the mystery will be collected the night of the event, and a drawing of all correct answers will determine who wins the Gatsby Tree Caper Prize, which is worth approximately $1000.
Clues for the mystery can be found daily on the Tulare Hospital Foundation website, as well as on the foundation’s Facebook page or by contacting one of the foundation’s trustees.
Attendees for the event can enjoy a social hour filled with live entertainment by musician Jamie Hitchcock and music provided throughout the event by Tulare DJ’s George Herrera and Sparkki Markki.
The committee is still welcoming any interested event sponsors. Sponsorship levels range from a Glitz Sponsor at $1,250, a Holiday Sponsor at $2,500 and a Gatsby Host Sponsor at $5,000. Advertising opportunities in the Gala Premier Program are also available until Nov. 8. Individual event tickets are on sale now for $100 and available online at the foundation’s website or at the Tulare Hospital Foundation office, located at 906 N. Cherry St. in Tulare.