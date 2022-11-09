Festival of Trees returns for in-person holiday celebration

After two years of virtual accommodation due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, the Tulare Hospital Foundation is pleased to announce an in-person “Gatsby Christmas” for their 35th Annual Festival of Trees Holiday Gala. The gala is hosted with the 2022 Festival of Trees event committee and will bring a vintage-esque touch to this year’s holiday event.

“After two long years of not gathering in person, Tulare deserves to celebrate the evening in style, in a grand way and for a great purpose,” Jan Smith, executive director of the Tulare Hospital Foundation and director of philanthropy for Adventist Health Tulare, said.