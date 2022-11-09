Midterms 2022 local results: Election votes show potential shift in seats on Exeter City Council

If re-elected, Alves said he would continue operations as he has throughout his four years in council, with a mindset of making sure the city’s financial reserves are secured for the future. He said it is like a “savings plan” for catastrophic circumstances that could hurt the city. In addition to the funds, Alves is interested in attracting businesses to Exeter’s industrial park, like manufacturing and supply businesses. He is also interested in expanding business downtown. He said there are some housing developments in Exeter that should become active soon and he would like to see the process take place.

Overall, Alves said he would be happy to “stay in the league” and continue serving the city of Exeter.

“Even though I am a councilman for District C, I look at being on the council as being a council member for the entire city,” Alves said.

Clark said he feels he has done well this election considering he did not really campaign for it. He said the turnout thus far is both good and bad, because after learning he would have to attend more meetings than expected, he experienced some hesitation on the position due to frequent traveling. Still, this will not deter him from accepting his responsibilities if he is elected.

“If I win, I will make time to do the best job I can,” Clark said. “I’ll find a way to make it happen.”