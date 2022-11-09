Midterms 2022 local results: Todd Oto finds his way back to VUSD

TULARE, EXETER AND PORTERVILLE RACES

The Tulare City School District – that oversees elementary schools in Tulare – has five seats total, but only one that was up for grabs in this year’s ballot for a short term race, which was Area 5. Incumbent William Adkins ran against parent Connie Diaz. Diaz led the race with 59.23%, leaving Adkins with 40.77%.

Likewise, out of the seven districts in the Exeter Unified School District, only Area 2 was on the ballot. Incumbent Amanda Kay Reser Renteria ran against Julie Watson. Rentaria is currently the principal of Woodville Elementary School, and Watson retired from Exeter Unified School district as their personnel analyst. Watson is leading in the race with 57.8% of votes, while Renteria received 42.2%.

Over in Porterville Unified School District there are seven districts, but only two up for election. Area 3 incumbent Pete Lara ran against Cheryl McCrillis, where Lara is leading with 58.1%, while McCrillis carries 41.9%. Incumbent Lara is an independent farmer in Porterville who has been sitting on the board since 2006. Currently Porterville provides a total of 14 different pathways for their students to participate in. Lara said being a part of the process and seeing the pathways come to fruition over the years is something he is proud of.