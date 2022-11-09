Midterms 2022 local results: Valero holds lead over Harness in supervisor race

State Senate

District 12

Redistricting does not appear to have an effect on Incumbent Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) throughout her run for the District 12 seat throughout the primaries and now the general election. Grove is leading the race over Susanne Gundy (Democratic) by twice as many votes. Gundy is not a career politician, but has run for a handful of local races in the past. Grove so far has gathered 68.7% district wide, where Gundy has only gathered 31.3%. They are separated by 48,678 votes.

Grove has held her seat since 2018. Her new district encompasses from Clovis to right below Mammoth Lakes all the way down to include Ridgecrest, California City and Tehachapi. The district curves around Bakersfield to include Taft and back up to the outskirts of Porterville and around Lindsay. Additionally it reaches out to grab Exeter, half of Tulare and the majority of Visalia.

District 16

Incumbent Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger), is down overall after the first night of election results. David Shepard, a fourth generation valley farmer, threw his hat in the race and ran against Hurtado. District wide, Shepard has received about 3,000 more votes than Hurtado. Shepard is currently showing to have garnered 52.6%, where Hurtado has garnered 47.4% district wide.

The 16th district now includes portions of Kings and Tulare County and even parts of Bakersfield. The district starts by wrapping around the northern portion of Visalia and curves back to include Hanford, Lemoore and Avenal. Additionally it grabs the main portion of Bakersfield, back up to include Delano, Porterville and half of Tulare.