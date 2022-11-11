Election Update: COS’ bond measure ‘C’s’ good standing in Visalia

TULARE COUNTY – Measure C has the potential to bring a university center to the College of the Sequoias, and although votes are still being counted, it seems that Visalians are voting in favor of funding the new center.

The latest update from the Tulare County Elections Office shows that the community college bond measure, which would ultimately fund College of the Sequoias’ (COS) anticipated University Center, has received 15,573 “yes” votes and 12,598 “no” votes. With a 2,975-vote lead, it appears Measure C is on track to bringing more major courses and degrees to Visalia.

If passed, the bond would generate $95 million by asking local voters to pay an additional $13 per $100,000 per assessed value on property taxes each year. This tax would allow COS to pursue more partnerships with four-year universities similar to its current partnership with Fresno State University. New partnerships could provide students with more opportunities to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees while staying closer to home and entering the local workforce.