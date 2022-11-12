SOCCER: Cardinals kick off soccer season with a win

The Cardinals lost 12 seniors last year and only had one returning starter for this season, but despite that, the program appears to be strong. They showed up to the first game prepared to play the way they have practiced and succeeded in scoring five goals and only allowing one.

“I’m really proud of the way we showed up and created chances,” Lindsay head coach Tony Godoy said. “I was telling the guys, win or lose, if we’re creating chances for shots on goal then we’ll be fine.”

The Cardinals had little issue keeping the ball away from the Blades and moving up the sidelines to attack the Blades’ goal. With persistence and strong defenders, they were able to keep the Blades from attacking their own goal too much, holding them to just one point throughout the game.