‘90s boy bands joins Sequoia Symphony for Christmas collaboration

This year, Visalia’s Sequoia Symphony orchestra decided to spread some holiday cheer for the winter season by partnering with members from ‘90s boy bands to release a Christmas music video and a music track. The symphony covered the song “O Holy Night,” directed by symphony music director Bruce Kiesling, and will be released on Friday, Nov. 18, along with a music video of the symphony and boy band members performing the song.

“It’s kind of our Christmas card to our fans, and to everyone who would see the video,” Keisling said.

The song and video feature boy band members Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre of the 1990s and 2000s boy band 98 Degrees, with the band’s Drew Lachey contributing vocals as well but being absent from the video. The song and video also feature Erik Estrada from O-Town and Jame Jones of All-4-One.