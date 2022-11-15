TCOE makes waves with Disney musical “Moana Jr.”

On Nov. 17, the Tulare County Office of Education (TCOE) Theatre Company will be flooded with blue ocean hues, as actors and dancers alike hit the stage to perform Disney’s Moana Jr., a musical adaptation of the animated film, which was written by Lin Manuel Miranda.

The play will be held from Nov. 17 through 19 at the TCOE Redwood Conference Center, 6200 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia CA. There will only be a total of four shows, with evening shows starting at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with a matinee viewing being offered on Saturday at 2 p.m. This will be the very first performance at the TCOE conference center.

“We’re performing this at our space at our main administration building, which is new for us,” theatre company director Bethany Rader said. “We’re all very excited about this opportunity to get to perform the show, which has so much meaning, but also to perform it in our home building.”