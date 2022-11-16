BASKETBALL: Miners net first win in 2022-23 season

The El Diamante Miners win their first game of the season against the Mission Oak Hawks by a 18 point margin

TULARE – The El Diamante girls basketball team beat Mission Oak 69-51 in their first game of the season.

After a second-round elimination from the playoffs last year, many of the El Diamante seniors are returning this season with a “vengeance” according to their head coach. The Miners pulled ahead quickly in the first period and stayed ahead throughout the game, dominating possession of the ball. They were only up by five points after the first period, but by the third they were up by 21. They finished off with a 69-51 win.