Holiday turkeys on short supply because of avian flu

“The good news is that we do not anticipate a shortage of turkeys for the holidays this year,” Earnest said.

Bill Mattos, president of the California Poultry Federation, agreed, saying that he thinks there will be enough turkeys for everyone “if they don’t care where the bird comes from” and that it’s frozen.

But last-minute shoppers may be hard-pressed to find California-raised turkeys, which are sold fresh, unless they ordered or reserved them in advance. With state turkey production at 5.9 million birds this year, California already doesn’t produce enough for its population, Mattos said, and with AI this year, the shortage is “even more critical.”

“All the supermarkets have been contracted for what they’re going to get,” he said. “They won’t be getting any more from California.”

Mitchell said his concern with the skyrocketing price of turkeys is that it could drive consumers out of the market altogether to where they won’t purchase any turkeys. “Don’t wish for something too great because it can come back and bite you,” he said.