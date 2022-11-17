Tulare secures safety measures for future temporary encampment

The city of Tulare signed a contract with AAA Security Inc. to patrol the future temporary encampment, seven days a week for 18 months

TULARE –After the city purchased two acres of land for a temporary homeless encampment, they continue to take steps in preparation for a hopeful opening date in January.

At the city council meeting on Nov. 15, council approved an 18 month contract between the city and AAA Security Inc. The contract will provide a security guard from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., seven days a week at the city’s new temporary homeless encampment. The security guard will make hourly checks throughout the encampment and parking lot area each night. The contract is not to exceed $141,480 for the contracted guard and will also not exceed the 18 month period.