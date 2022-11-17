Tulare unleashes new dog park plans

Now that the park and funding has been approved, three conceptual designs will be created and brought back to the parks and rec commission as well as council for final approval. No plans are set in stone as far as design goes, but what will be present is an area for small dogs and a separate area for larger breeds.

According to Glick, the area of land is a little over an acre, and parking spots will be created on the north side of the park. Glick said they are looking at natural grass for surfacing, but that will be looked into at a later date. Glick said he is hopeful for a groundbreaking some time next year.

After the parks and recreation commission sent out a community survey, it was apparent residents of Tulare wanted a dog park. Now that the city has approved funding, the parks and recreation department can get a start on further design and eventually construction.