Israel Sotelo steps in as chief of staff for board of supervisors

The current board representative, Israel Sotelo, is now set to be the new chief of staff, taking the place of Tammie Weyker-Adkins
VISALIA – The board of supervisors welcomed their new chief of staff, Israel Sotelo Jr., who is currently a board representative, with a background in the public sector and the California State Senate.
The Tulare County Board of Supervisors appointed Sotelo as their new chief of staff, which will go into effect on Nov. 20. Sotelo will take the place of Tammie Weyker-Adkins, who is relocating at the end of the month. The vote to appoint Sotelo was a thumbs up across the board, with vice chair Dennis Townsend making the motion to approve Sotelo for the chief of staff position, and Supervisor Pete Vander Poel seconding the motion.
“We are happy to have Israel promote to the position of the Chief of Staff to the Board and look forward to utilizing his legislative background to continue to expand our advocacy efforts on behalf of the people of Tulare County,” Board Chair Eddie Valero stated according to a press release.
As chief of staff, Sotelo will aid county supervisors in coordinating work of board representatives, constituent services, the department budget and public affairs. In his new role, Sotelo will also oversee the board’s legislative advocacy programs and communicate the County’s position on federal, state and various governmental regulations affecting Tulare County.
Currently, Israel Sotelo is Board Representative II and has served since March of this year. It has not yet been announced who will take his spot. The board deliberated on Sotelo filling in the vacancy during a closed session on Nov. 8 at the Human Resources and Development Department.
Sotelo previously worked as a legislative aide for Senator Jim Nielsen and as a Senate Fellow for Senator Scott Wilk. During his time in the California State Senate, Sotelo focused on public policy surrounding water, education, veterans’ affairs, social services, elections and the budget.
“Sotelo’s understanding of legislative process and procedure will increase the County’s legislative advocacy efforts at the state and federal level,” stated the press release. “Sotelo is dedicated to public service and believes that civic engagement is the foundation to a healthy community.”