Israel Sotelo steps in as chief of staff for board of supervisors

The Tulare County Board of Supervisors appointed Sotelo as their new chief of staff, which will go into effect on Nov. 20. Sotelo will take the place of Tammie Weyker-Adkins, who is relocating at the end of the month. The vote to appoint Sotelo was a thumbs up across the board, with vice chair Dennis Townsend making the motion to approve Sotelo for the chief of staff position, and Supervisor Pete Vander Poel seconding the motion.

“We are happy to have Israel promote to the position of the Chief of Staff to the Board and look forward to utilizing his legislative background to continue to expand our advocacy efforts on behalf of the people of Tulare County,” Board Chair Eddie Valero stated according to a press release.