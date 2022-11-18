Local nonprofits prepare for Official Giving Tuesday

Several non profits throughout Tulare County are working together this holiday season to make an impact and share generosity to those who need it on Nov. 29

TULARE COUNTY – Local nonprofits ask community members to join in the season of giving with the Ofﬁcial Giving Tuesday Community Campaign in Tulare County

This year on Nov. 29, a handful of nonprofits are gathering together to make an impact and celebrate generosity through the Ofﬁcial Giving Tuesday Community Campaign in Tulare County. This worldwide Giving Tuesday includes showing your generosity by helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to causes — everyone has something to give and every act of generosity counts.