Local nonprofits prepare for Official Giving Tuesday

Several non profits throughout Tulare County are working together this holiday season to make an impact and share generosity to those who need it on Nov. 29
TULARE COUNTY – Local nonprofits ask community members to join in the season of giving with the Ofﬁcial Giving Tuesday Community Campaign in Tulare County
This year on Nov. 29, a handful of nonprofits are gathering together to make an impact and celebrate generosity through the Ofﬁcial Giving Tuesday Community Campaign in Tulare County. This worldwide Giving Tuesday includes showing your generosity by helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to causes — everyone has something to give and every act of generosity counts.
This year, these Tulare County nonproﬁt organizations are spreading the word about Giving Tuesday: Arts Visalia, CASA of Tulare County, Community Services Employment Training (CSET), Family Services of Tulare County, Friends of Tulare Animal Services, Proteus Inc., ProYouth, Rural Communities Resource Center, Sequoia Riverlands Trust, TC Hope, The Source LGBT+ Center, Tulare County Child Abuse Prevention Council, United Way of Tulare County, and Visit Visalia. These wonderful organizations help improve the quality of life for our community and make Tulare County a better place every day.
The local nonproﬁts are coming together for the ofﬁcial launch of the 2022 Giving Tuesday Community Campaign in Tulare County. #GiveWhereYouLiveTC is a collaborative effort by local non-profit organizations to raise funds and awareness to support important initiatives in Tulare County.
As the season of giving grows closer, it’s important to reﬂect on the tremendous work being done to make Tulare County a stronger and more resilient place. Together, local generosity and community action are powerful forces for good, and when everyone works together incredible things happen. According to a press release from United Way, Tulare County has always united to help one another when trouble arises. Whether it be wildﬁres, drought, economic struggles or even a pandemic, our community rallies together, no matter what.