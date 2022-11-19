Amber Davalos sealed the deal as Springville’s postmaster

On Nov. 18, Davalos raised her right hand and took the official oath of office as Springville Post Office’s newest postmaster. She took the oath at the Springville Post Office, under the administration of Post Office Operations Manager Richard Garcia.

“I am proud to serve as the Postmaster of Springville and help this tight knit community continue to grow with the Postal Service,” Davalos said in a statement.

As the postmaster of Springville, Davalos will supervise six employees and oversee the retail services and the daily distribution of mail to over 1,680 delivery stops, 680 P.O. Boxes and four highway contract routes, all to a community of over 973 residents.

Davalos has been a postal employee for 21 years, first beginning in 2001 as a clerk in Porterville’s post office. She also worked at post offices in Ivanhoe, Richgrove, McFarland and Lindsay before coming to Springville. She stepped into her first management role in 2017 as a supervisor after she transferred back to the Porterville office in 2005. She also served as officer in charge in various post offices.

Davalos will follow in step with a tradition that is older than the United States. The first postmaster general was Benjamin Franklin, who was appointed on July 26, 1775 by the Continental Congress, almost a year before the U.S. won their independence. When Franklin was appointed to this position, the United States Postal Service grew as a result, and has stayed around for 247 years.