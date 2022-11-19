The National Park Service searches for public input

Phase two of the planning process will take the public feedback from phase one and brainstorm potential solutions that they will present to the public. Phase three will be the developmental period for the solutions that the public helped come up with. This stage will not only take public comment into account, but also ensure their drafted solutions will be in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The NPS intends to finalize their improvement plans in this last phase, which will be accomplished by the winter of 2024.

This is one of many civic engagement opportunities that will be offered through the visitor experience and access planning process, and more public comment periods will be announced in the near future, according to the NPS press release.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks have experienced record-breaking levels of visitation over the last decade, and popular destinations in the parks can be challenging for visitors and staff to navigate, particularly during busy times, according to the NPS press release. This public comment period seeks to meet the changing needs of park visitors while sustainably addressing ongoing challenges attributed to high levels of visitation in the most popular areas of the parks.